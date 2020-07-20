Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to announce $125.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $151.62 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $491.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $964.52 million to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

In other news, Director Charles W. Pollard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.97 per share, with a total value of $106,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John Redmond acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.89 per share, for a total transaction of $614,450.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 242,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785,463.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $819,030 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $113.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.18 and its 200-day moving average is $118.72. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.47.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

