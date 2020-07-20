Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $350.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARLP opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.39 million, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch bought 46,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $185,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,735.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ARLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

