Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,589.81.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,515.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,034.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,577.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,448.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,366.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

