Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,550.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOGL. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,564.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,576.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,448.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1,364.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

