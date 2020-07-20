Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 million.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

NASDAQ PINE opened at $14.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.