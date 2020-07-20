Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.3% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,769,885,000 after buying an additional 65,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.74.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

