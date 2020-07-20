Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,731.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,233.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

