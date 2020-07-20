America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Price Target Raised to $17.00

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMX. ValuEngine raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a speculative buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

AMX stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.72.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1779 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

