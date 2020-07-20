AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on buyout benefits. The Gatan, Telular, Mocon and Rauland buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments unit. Further, positive contributions from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition are benefiting the Electromechanical unit. Additionally, the company's strong product portfolio and AMETEK Growth Model is likely to continue driving its organic growth. We believe proper execution of core growth strategies like operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions will continue to drive AMETEK’s top-line. However, ongoing softness in the automation market does not bode well for Electromechanical unit. Further, high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy remain risks. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other analysts have also commented on AME. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.47.

Shares of AME opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. AMETEK has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average of $87.77.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $235,873,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $198,658,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $81,486,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 51.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,371,000 after purchasing an additional 997,215 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,907,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,400,000 after purchasing an additional 626,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

