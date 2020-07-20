Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) to report sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.18 billion. Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $8.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $36.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.37 billion to $36.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $37.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.36 billion to $38.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $211.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.48. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

