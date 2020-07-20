Analysts Anticipate IBM (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) to report sales of $17.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.09 billion. IBM posted sales of $19.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year sales of $72.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.58 billion to $74.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $74.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.07 billion to $75.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

IBM stock opened at $125.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. IBM has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in IBM by 598.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 480,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,289,000 after acquiring an additional 411,610 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in IBM in the first quarter worth $11,625,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in IBM in the fourth quarter worth $7,127,000. Swedbank raised its position in IBM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,521,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in IBM by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 708,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

