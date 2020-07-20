Analysts Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $456.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report $456.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the highest is $457.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $591.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $71.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $92.71.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $71,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.26 per share, for a total transaction of $592,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,146.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,316,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,538,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,992,000 after buying an additional 398,760 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,776,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,061,000 after acquiring an additional 309,345 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $92,959,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,149,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,129,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after acquiring an additional 141,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.