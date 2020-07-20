Analysts Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALXN. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.35.

ALXN opened at $109.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average of $103.08. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

