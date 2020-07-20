Analysts Expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $535.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to post sales of $535.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.33 million and the highest is $544.96 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $679.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $291.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.88. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

