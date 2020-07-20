Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce sales of $54.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.15 billion. McKesson reported sales of $55.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $233.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.30 billion to $237.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $245.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $236.24 billion to $250.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 198.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 254.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $154.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. McKesson has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

