Analysts Expect Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Vistra Energy posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vistra Energy.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VST. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $411,199.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vistra Energy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 93,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VST opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.99. Vistra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

