Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APHA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Aphria from $9.50 to $9.85 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital raised Aphria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 26.3% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 69.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 567,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 232,634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the first quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 299.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Aphria has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

