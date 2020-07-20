Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARMK. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.38.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of ARMK opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.64. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 12,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $353,567.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,623.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof acquired 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its stake in Aramark by 25.8% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 20.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.