Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,657,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,724,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,978,000 after buying an additional 295,465 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,461,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,686,000 after buying an additional 1,044,820 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,209,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 150,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $68.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

