Athene’s (ATH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Athene (NYSE:ATH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of Athene stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Athene has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.86 million. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Athene by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 8,332.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.