Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $64.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.81. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

In related news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

