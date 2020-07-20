Autoliv’s (ALV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $64.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Autoliv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 22.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

