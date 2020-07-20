AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Cut to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.60.

AN stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.47.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

