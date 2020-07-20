Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $90.72 on Monday. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3,024.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,483 shares of company stock worth $5,402,186. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

