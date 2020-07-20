B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives $6.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.73.

BTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in B2Gold by 13.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,936,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after buying an additional 2,026,306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,639,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after acquiring an additional 892,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in B2Gold by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,525,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $58,256,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 10.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,426,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $6.15 on Friday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $6.16.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

