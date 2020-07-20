Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 1.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 607,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Banco Santander by 10.6% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 72,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 461,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.