Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives $82.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

BOH opened at $57.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $58,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,468.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

