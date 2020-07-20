Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,040 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 638,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after buying an additional 166,757 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $36.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

