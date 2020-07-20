Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OZK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of OZK opened at $23.41 on Friday. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 59.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

