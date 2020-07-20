Barclays Lowers Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) to Underweight

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLFPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

