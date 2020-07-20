Barclays Raises Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $74.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target upped by Barclays from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Peloton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Peloton stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $69.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.08 million. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $5,519,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 150,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $5,547,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,132 shares of company stock worth $21,256,758.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Peloton by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton by 12,766.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

