Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Global Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Global Partners alerts:

GLP stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $312.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.53. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 27,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $266,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 34.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.