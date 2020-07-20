Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,500 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of HP by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in HP by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Longbow Research dropped their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen started coverage on HP in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

