Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $34,000 in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $254,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,045,614.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.16.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

