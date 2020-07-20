Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $37,000 in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $64.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $103.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.