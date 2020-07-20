Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $1,974,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $2,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $977.53.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total value of $6,826,615.53. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock worth $20,842,018 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,136.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,050.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $879.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,145.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

