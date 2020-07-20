Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.43.

NYSE:INGR opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average of $84.18.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other Ingredion news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ingredion by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ingredion by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

