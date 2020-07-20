Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

BRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $4.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $362.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.04.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $339.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 238,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

