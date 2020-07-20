BidaskClub Downgrades Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Hold

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.13. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,028,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 633,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

