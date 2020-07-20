Bitcloud Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $80,643.86 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 33,923,553 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info.

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

