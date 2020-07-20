BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 2,659 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.23 and its 200 day moving average is $307.94. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.