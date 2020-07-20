Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 338,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $5,113,201.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,952.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 641,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 203.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,620 shares during the period. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BE opened at $16.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.