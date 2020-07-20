Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wolfe Research currently has $149.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Boeing to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.08.

NYSE:BA opened at $175.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.07. Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Boeing by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

