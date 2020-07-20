Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Bryn Mawr Bank Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.72%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $26.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider F Kevin Tylus bought 3,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $79,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at $804,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diego F. Calderin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $55,160.00. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

