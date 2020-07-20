BofA Securities Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $575.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lowered by BofA Securities from $625.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. BofA Securities currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $478.74.

Shares of NFLX opened at $492.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 35.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,681 shares of company stock valued at $69,616,601. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,984,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after buying an additional 2,176,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

