BofA Securities Upgrades Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to “Buy”

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.58.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average is $96.74.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

