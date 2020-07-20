Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.0% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $385.31 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

