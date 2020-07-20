Brokerages Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $9.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.05.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $144.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $171.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

