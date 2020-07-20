Brokerages Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Brokerages expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.79 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $11.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.99 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,215.88.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,157.30 on Monday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,129.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,058.37.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in AutoZone by 46.4% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 39.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in AutoZone by 8.1% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 483.0% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

