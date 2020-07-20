Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report $101.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $13.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 665%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $211.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $443.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $146.98 million, with estimates ranging from $79.90 million to $256.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 1,531.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $66.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.37. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $143.98.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,120 shares of company stock worth $70,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,812,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,266,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,178,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 4,179.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,759 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 13.9% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,786,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

